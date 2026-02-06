Indian Hotels shares in focus today as Tata Group firm issues growth update

Shares of Tata Group-owned The Indian Hotels Company are in focus today after India’s largest hospitality company said its growth momentum continues after reaching a portfolio of 615 hotels and an industry leading pipeline of 255 hotels.

Indian Hotels shares ended 0.43% higher at Rs 689.05 on February 5. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,081 crore.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, "In line with Accelerate 2030, IHCL has expanded its brandscape with the recent acquisition of controlling stake in Atmantan, marking our foray into integrated wellness segment and entered into definitive agreements to acquire 51% stake in Brij, a boutique experiential leisure offering.”

"The third quarter’s key signings included the iconic Taj growing its presence in metro cities of Bengaluru and NCR, strengthening its footprint in Sri Lanka and marking the brand’s debut in Egypt. Gateway, Tree of Life and Ginger witnessed sustained growth with signings in locations like Bengaluru, Panheli, Nashik, Gurugram and Ahmedabad among others,” she added.