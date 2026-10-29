Indian Hotels: Tata Group multibagger hits 52-week high; more upside likely?

After hitting a fresh high, Indian Hotels stock has gained 43% from its 52 week low of Rs 565.25.

The stock reached a record high of Rs 894.90 on December 30, 2024. It has clocked multibagger returns of 116% in three years and gained 325% in five years.

Elara Capital has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 922.

"We have raised IH’s FY27E/28E/29E revenue estimates by 3%/11%/11% and EBITDA estimates by 8%/17%/17% respectively. We revise Indian Hotels to Buy (from Accumulate) with a higher TP of Rs 922 (Rs 786 earlier) based on SoTP as we roll forward valuations to H1FY29 E estimates," said the brokerage.

Advertisement

MOSL is also bullish on the Indian Hotels stock.

The brokerage is optimistic on growth outlook despite near-term geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, led by healthy traction in the core business as well as new and reimagined businesses. ?

"We expect the strong momentum to continue in the medium term, led by: 1) a strong room addition pipeline in owned/management hotels (6,650/28,150 rooms), 2) strategic acquisitions, 3) continued favorable demand-supply dynamics, and 4) increasing MICE activities in India. We broadly maintain our FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 870," said MOSL.

Axis Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 900.

The brokerage said the company's management remains highly confident about H2FY27, supported by a strong domestic consumption cycle, a packed schedule of MICE/corporate events, and 30 planned new hotel openings.

Advertisement

"The full-year revenue growth guidance upgrade to 15-17% factors in ongoing ARR expansion and market share gains in top-tier cities. While TajSats airline catering remains pressured by global disruptions affecting air travel, IHCL's diversified revenue streams and rapidly expanding select-service portfolio are poised to drive sustained, double-digit earnings growth and cash generation," said Axis Securities.