Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL shares rise as brent crude prices fall for fourth day 

Brent crude oil prices slipped for the fourth straight day on Monday as investors were positive on the growing oil flow via the Strait of Hormuz and hopes of diplomatic progress on the US-Iran war in the United Nations General Assembly this week. Key issues such as Russia-Ukraine war, AI and the West Asia war might be discussed in high-level meetings of the 15-member UN Security Council this week.
The fall in brent crude oil prices (4%) during the last four days led to a rally in the shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).