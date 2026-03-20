Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) rose up to 4% on Friday after Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) raised the prices of premium petrol by Rs 2 to Rs 2.35 per litre, according to a ANI post on X.

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IOCL's XP95 is currently retailing at Rs 101.80 per litre, whereas HPCL has also raised the price of its premium petrol by Rs 2-2.3 per litre at various petrol pumps.

In reaction, shares of HPCL rose 3.86% to Rs 337.35 against the previous close of Rs 324.80. Market cap of HPCL rose to Rs 71,867 crore.

Shares of IOC too surged 1.96% to Rs 145.50 against the previous close of Rs 142.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.05 lakh crore. Shares of BPCL too gained 0.65% to Rs 287.85.