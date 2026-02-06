Indian Oil, NTPC, Oil India: How to trade these 3 buzzing PSU stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back of weak global cues leading to a risk-off sentiment. Traders will be looking at RBI's monetary policy due today. The BSE dropped 503.76 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 83,313.93, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 133.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 25,642.80.

Select buzzing PSU stocks like NTPC, Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 560-580 | Stop Loss: Rs 470

Oil India has confirmed a medium-term bullish breakout from an ascending triangle on the weekly chart, accompanied by a significant surge in volumes, which reinforces the credibility of the breakout. Price is trading firmly above key short and long term EMAs, reflecting improving trend strength. RSI has moved into the bullish zone, indicating strengthening momentum, while MACD remains in positive territory with a bullish crossover intact. ADX is trending higher, signaling a strengthening directional trend.



Indian Oil Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 185-190 | Stop Loss: Rs 167

Indian Oil has delivered a clear consolidation breakout on the daily chart, backed by strong volume participation, signaling fresh buying interest. The stock is comfortably trading above its 20 day and 50-day EMAs, reinforcing the underlying bullish structure. Momentum indicators are supportive, with MACD firmly in positive territory, indicating strengthening upside momentum. The price action reflects a well-defined uptrend, with higher highs and higher lows intact. As long as IOC sustains above its key short-term moving averages, the bullish bias is likely to persist. On the upside, the stock has the potential to extend its rally toward the Rs 188 level in the near term, making it attractive on buy-on-dips strategy.



NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390-405 | Stop Loss: Rs 352

NTPC Ltd has registered a decisive medium-term breakout from a symmetrical triangle, validated by a pickup in volumes, signaling expansion from a prior consolidation phase. The price structure is transitioning into a higher high, higher low sequence, confirming trend resumption. The stock is firmly placed above its 20-, 50-and 200-day EMAs, with EMAs aligned positively, indicating a sustained bullish bias. RSI is holding above the neutral zone and trending upward, while MACD remains in positive territory with a bullish crossover. Rising ADX reflects strengthening directional momentum, supporting further upside in the medium term.