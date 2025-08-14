Indian Oil Q1 earnings: Net profit more than doubles, revenue at Rs 2.18 lakh crore

Indian Oil Corp on Thursday reported a 115% rise in net profit (standalone) for the quarter ended June 2025. Net profit climbed to Rs 5688.60 crore in Q1 against Rs 2643.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Revenue climbed 1.21% to Rs 2.18 lakh crore in the last quarter against Rs 2.15 lakh crore in the year ago period. Expenses fell to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in Q1 against Rs 2.13 lakh crore in the June 2024 quarter.

However, the IOC stock slipped 1.51% to Rs 140.25 today against the previous close of Rs 1442.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.98 lakh crore. Total 4 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.63 crore on BSE.