India's Akash missile makers foil Pakistan plans; stocks rally up to 10%

Makers of Akash Air Defence Missile System and Akash Weapon System -- Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd -- saw their stocks surging in Friday's trade after it emerged that the Indian armed forces used extensively the Made in India systems to foil Pakistani attacks on 15 Indian cities.

Shares of BDL climbed 9.73 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,595 on BSE. BEL jumped 4.88 per cent to hit a high of Rs 321.80. This is on a day the BSE Sensex fell nearly 850 points to 79,486.

The Akash air defence missile system (80-120 km range) is a medium-range, surface-to-air platform designed to provide comprehensive air defence coverage against a variety of aerial threats. It offers protection for mobile, semi-mobile, and stationary vulnerable assets and areas, and is equipped with advanced features and cross-country mobility.

According to the BEL website, the system utilises real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation, enabling it to track and engage multiple targets from any direction simultaneously. It is highly flexible and scalable, capable of operating in both autonomous and group modes. The missile uses command guidance and is steered by a phased array radar throughout its flight to the target.

BDL, on the other hand, manufactures the Akash Weapon System (AWS), a short-range, surface-to-air missile system (4.5 km to 25 km range) designed to defend sensitive areas and key points from aerial attacks. AWS can also engage multiple targets simultaneously and supports both autonomous and group operations. According to BDL, the system features built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) and is mounted entirely on mobile platforms for enhanced operational flexibility.

The Akash systems have been in Indian service since the 2010s.