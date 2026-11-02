Indigo Paints shares plunge 13% post Q2 earnings but Nuvama maintains buy call 

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 33.5% to Rs 31 crore from rS 47 crore, while the EBITDA margin fell to 8.7% in Q2 from 14.9% a year earlier.

Brokerage Nuvama said Q2 EBITDA declined 33.5% YoY to Rs 31 crore, missing its consensus estimates. Performance in terms of EBITDA was affected by elevated raw material costs, owing to high-cost inventory carried forward from the previous quarter, along with higher A&P spends.

Gross margins slipped 643 bps YoY to 38.3% and EBITDA margin fell 628 bps YoY to 8.6%.

The brokerage maintained a ‘BUY’ call on the stock post Q2 earnings.

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Nuvama further said Indigo Paints underperformed Asian Paints, which reported 17% YoY revenue growth, supported by 6.4% volume growth, compared with 15% YoY revenue growth for Indigo Paints. "The divergence was more pronounced at the operating level, with Asian Paints' EBITDA growing 4% YoY, while Indigo Paints' EBITDA declined 33.5% YoY.

