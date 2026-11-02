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Indigo Paints shares plunge 13% post Q2 earnings but Nuvama maintains buy call 

Indigo Paints shares plunge 13% post Q2 earnings but Nuvama maintains buy call 

Indigo Paints stock plunged 13.15% to Rs 866.8 against the previous close of Rs 998.10. Market cap of the firm plunged to Rs 4186.5 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Indigo Paints shares plunge 13% post Q2 earnings but Nuvama maintains buy call  In Q2, net profit fell 47% to Rs 13.3 crore against the profit of Rs 25.1 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Indigo Paints Ltd crashed over 13% on Monday after the paints maker reported its Q2 earnings. Indigo Paints stock plunged 13.15% to Rs 866.8 against the previous close of Rs 998.10. Market cap of the firm plunged to Rs 4186.5 crore. In Q2, net profit fell 47% to Rs 13.3 crore against the profit of Rs 25.1 crore in the year ago period.

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Revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 359 crore in Q2 from Rs 312 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 33.5% to Rs 31 crore from rS 47 crore, while the EBITDA margin fell to 8.7% in Q2 from 14.9% a year earlier.

Brokerage Nuvama said Q2 EBITDA declined 33.5% YoY to Rs 31 crore, missing its consensus estimates. Performance in terms of EBITDA was affected by elevated raw material costs, owing to high-cost inventory carried forward from the previous quarter, along with higher A&P spends.

Gross margins slipped 643 bps YoY to 38.3% and EBITDA margin fell 628 bps YoY to 8.6%.

The brokerage maintained a ‘BUY’ call on the stock post Q2 earnings.

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Nuvama further said Indigo Paints underperformed Asian Paints, which reported 17% YoY revenue growth, supported by 6.4% volume growth, compared with 15% YoY revenue growth for Indigo Paints. "The divergence was more pronounced at the operating level, with Asian Paints' EBITDA growing 4% YoY, while Indigo Paints' EBITDA declined 33.5% YoY.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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