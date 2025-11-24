IndiGo shares gain, Tata Motors PV stock falls in early deals; here's why

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the most tracked on Monday after BSE index services said InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo, will make an entry into BSE's 30-share benchmark index Sensex from December 22. On the other hand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will make an exit from the Sensex.

InterGlobe Aviation shares gained 2% to Rs 5953 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 5840.25. Market cap of the airline stood at Rs 2.28 lakh crore. Shares of the recently demerged Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares were trading 1.54% lower at Rs 356.65 on Monday. Tata Motors market cap stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

The changes were announced by BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd (formerly Asia Index Pvt Ltd) as a part of the reconstitution of its indices, effective at the market open on Monday, December 22.

In a related development, IDFC First Bank Ltd will be included, replacing Adani Green Energy Ltd from the BSE 100 index. Within the BSE Sensex 50, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will be added, and IndusInd Bank Ltd will be removed.

On Sensex Next 50 index, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank will replace Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy.

From December 26, 2025, BSE Bankex will have four new components: Canara Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India.