IndiGo, SpiceJet shares fall up to 8% amid West Asia tensions, flight disruption

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet declined in Wednesday's trade, falling up to 8% as escalating conflicts between the US, Israel, and Iran disrupted flight operations across West Asia.

During the session, IndiGo shares slipped 4.57% to trade at Rs 4,314.80 on the BSE at last check, down from its previous close of Rs 4,521.40. SpiceJet stock also faced selling pressure, sliding 7.98% to hit a day’s low of Rs 13.95 apiece.

IndiGo submitted a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges on March 4. The airline said that “in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East, more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled".

These cancellations took place over a tight window between February 28 and March 3. IndiGo noted that it continues to "closely monitor the revenue environment arising from this situation".

“Our operational teams are continuously assessing the evolving regional developments, recalibrating flight schedules, and planning repatriation operations in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective international jurisdictions,” the company said.



Earlier on March 1, JM Financial highlighted that the West Asia conflict presents a clear, near-term headwind for India's largest airline. The brokerage estimated that if the airspace disruptions drag on for a fortnight, IndiGo could suffer a profit before tax loss of Rs 56.5 crore, essentially wiping out roughly 3% of its projected quarterly earnings.