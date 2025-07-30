IndiQube Spaces shares disappoint at market debut; stock lists at 9% discount

Shares of IndiQube Spaces disappointed at the Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the coworking solutions player was listed at Rs 216 on NSE, a discount of 8.86 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked off-its maiden trading session with a discount of 7.72 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 218.70 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The listing of IndiQube space has been below expectations. Ahead of their listing, shares of IndiQube Spaceswere commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 2 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. However, its premium in the unofficial market stood at Rs 20-30 when the issue was announced.

The IPO of IndiQube Spaces was open for bidding between July 23 and July 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 700 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 50 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 12.41 times, fetching more than 5.66 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 14.35 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 8.27 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 12.90 times and 6.83 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2015, Bangalore-based Indiqube Spaces provides managed, sustainable, and tech-driven workplace solutions, aiming to transform the traditional office experience for modern businesses. It offers diverse workplace solutions, including corporate hubs and branch offices, enhancing employee experience with interiors, amenities, and services.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial were the sole book-running lead manager of the IndiQube Spaces IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) served as the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized on Monday, July 28 and shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.