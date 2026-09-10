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Indoco Remedies shares jump 7% after 5-day fall; UK regulator clears Goa plant inspection

Indoco Remedies shares jump 7% after 5-day fall; UK regulator clears Goa plant inspection

INDOCO259.90(12.42%)

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) inspected the company's Plant I facility in Goa, which manufactures solid oral dosage forms, from September 7 to September 9.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Indoco Remedies shares jump 7% after 5-day fall; UK regulator clears Goa plant inspectionIndoco Remedies shares opened at Rs 233.65 and hit a high of Rs 248.30, up 7.39 per cent over their previous close of Rs 231.20.

Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd jumped 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company said a UK regulatory inspection of its Goa manufacturing facility concluded with no critical or major observations, offering some relief after five straight sessions of decline.

Indoco Remedies shares opened at Rs 233.65 and hit a high of Rs 248.30, up 7.39 per cent over their previous close of Rs 231.20. The stock had fallen in each of the five previous sessions from September 3 to September 9. In total, the scrip was down 16 per cent during the period mentioned.

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The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) inspected the company's Plant I facility in Goa, which manufactures solid oral dosage forms, from September 7 to September 9. The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection concluded with no critical or major observations, the company said.

The company said the facility continues to maintain high standards of quality and regulatory compliance. The plant caters to regulated markets including the UK, Europe, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Commenting on the development, Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Panandikar said, "The successful completion of the UKMHRA cGMP inspection with no critical or major observations is a strong validation of our robust quality systems."

The company added that the facility is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Malta Medicines Authority, and also holds World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices approval.

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Indoco Remedies is a research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a global presence and has 10 manufacturing facilities, including six for finished dosage forms and four for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company also has an R&D centre and a contract research organisation facility, while its manufacturing sites have approvals from several regulatory authorities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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