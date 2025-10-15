IndusInd Bank, IEX, SAIL, Va Tech Wabag among Angel One's top 9 Diwali stock picks with up to 39 per cent upside

Angel One has listed nine stocks among its top Diwali 2025 picks, offering potential upsides of up to 39 per cent. The brokerage's recommendations span sectors including banking, infrastructure, power, steel, housing finance and technology-led services.

Leading the list is Va Tech Wabag Ltd with an upside potential of 39 per cent. The water technology company reported revenue of Rs 734 crore, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and net profit of Rs 65.8 crore, up 19.6 per cent in Q1 FY26. With an order backlog of Rs 15,777 crore and a 53:47 split between domestic and international markets, the company remains a key global player in desalination and water reuse solutions.

Sagility Ltd, with a 36 per cent upside, focuses on healthcare BPM and digital transformation. It posted revenue of Rs 1,539 crore, up 25.8 per cent YoY, and net profit of Rs 149 crore, up 566 per cent YoY. The firm is advancing automation through AI use cases and acquisitions such as BroadPath and BirchAI, strengthening its global delivery footprint.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd also offers a 36 per cent upside. The housing financier's AUM rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 11,267 crore, with Q1 FY26 revenue up 31 per cent to Rs 530 crore and PAT up 28 per cent to Rs 219 crore. Its digital-first operations and focus on low- and middle-income borrowers position it well amid rising housing finance demand.

Skipper Ltd, with 35 per cent upside, reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue of Rs 1,254 crore, up 14.9 per cent YoY, and PAT of Rs 45 crore, up 41 per cent. A robust Rs 8,520 crore order book and Rs 800 crore capex plan are expected to boost its power T&D and polymer segments.

Transrail Lighting Ltd (24 per cent upside) reported revenue of Rs 1,660 crore, up 81 per cent YoY, and PAT of Rs 106 crore, up 105 per cent. With an order book of Rs 14,654 crore and capacity expansion underway, it remains strong in power and infrastructure execution.

Among large caps, IndusInd Bank Ltd offers 23 per cent upside. Despite a profit decline to Rs 604 crore in Q1 FY26, the bank is focusing on expanding retail and SME portfolios amid rising credit demand.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) provide 24 per cent and 28 per cent upside respectively. SAIL reported Rs 25,922 crore revenue in Q1 FY26, up 8 per cent YoY, and plans to expand capacity to 35 mt by 2030. IEX, with an 85 per cent market share in short-term power trading, saw revenue rise 19.2 per cent to Rs 184.2 crore and PAT jump 25.2 per cent to Rs 120.7 crore.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd completes the list with an 18 per cent upside, supported by its Rs 7,600 crore semiconductor foray and steady growth in power systems and industrial equipment.