IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Nestle, Bharti Airtel among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

The Indian market closed higher after three sessions on Tuesday amid buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries. Sensex rose 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 61,418.96. During the day, it jumped 321.79 points or 0.52 per cent to 61,466.63. Nifty climbed 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,244.20.

Top Gainers

IndusInd Bank (2.64%), NTPC (1.55%), UltraTech Cement (1.51%), Titan (1.26%), Infosys (1.17%) and Tata Consultancy Services (0.97%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Losers

Nestle (0.76%), Bharti Airtel (0.48%) , PowerGrid (0.37%), HDFC Bank (0.19% ) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.13%) were the only Sensex losers.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 281.62 lakh crore today against the market cap of Rs 280.91 lakh crore in the previous session.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Despite a sluggish start, indices recovered to end with smart gains, mainly aided by a recovery in European markets. With two days to go for the monthly expiry to end, short covering came into play which rescued the markets. Globally, Chinese lockdown, rising interest rates and slowing demand will continue to weigh on the markets in the near to medium term. Technically, after a three days price correction, the Nifty found support around 18150 and also formed a small bullish candle on daily charts. The 10 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) of 18272 would be the immediate hurdle for bulls. Above the 10 day SMA level of 18272 the index could move to 18370 and further upside could lift it to 18420."

However, market breadth was negative with 1,636 shares closing higher against 1809 stocks falling on BSE. 163 shares were unchanged. Consumer durables, IT, capital goods and metal shares were the top gainers with their BSE indices rising 271 points, 219 points, 179 pts and 160 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,593.83 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices fell for the third straight session on Monday and closed nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities. Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 61,144.84. During the day, the index tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33. Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at $88.04 per barrel.

Also Read: UCO Bank shares zoom 47% in five sessions; time to buy, sell or hold?

Also Read: 'Heat from Jio Financial Services': Paytm stock crashes 11% to hit 52-week low