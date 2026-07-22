IndusInd Bank Q1 FY27 profit jumps 72% YoY to Rs 1,037 crore; NII at Rs 4,685 crore

IndusInd Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported a 71.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY27). The private lender posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,037 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 604 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net Interest Income (NII) increased marginally to Rs 4,685 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,640 crore a year earlier.

Net revenue, however, declined to Rs 6,471 crore from Rs 6,797 crore in the year-ago period. Fee and other income also fell to Rs 1,787 crore from Rs 2,157 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating expenses came in lower at Rs 3,698 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 4,229 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Yield on assets stood at 8.62 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, against 9.15 per cent a year ago, while cost of funds eased to 5.05 per cent from 5.69 per cent.

On the balance sheet front, the bank said its total balance sheet size stood at Rs 5,54,926 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 5,39,552 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

Total deposits rose to Rs 4,14,766 crore from Rs 3,97,144 crore as of June 30, 2025. CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,22,060 crore, including current account deposits of Rs 34,620 crore and savings account deposits of Rs 87,440 crore.

Advances, however, declined to Rs 3,26,274 crore as of June 30, 2026, from Rs 3,33,694 crore in the year-ago period.

On asset quality, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 3.25 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2026, from 3.43 per cent as of March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26). Net NPA (NNPA) stood at 0.95 per cent, compared with 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 71.42 per cent. Provisions and contingencies (excluding tax) slipped to Rs 1,384 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,760 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

As of June 30, 2026, IndusInd Bank had 3,137 branches/banking outlets and 2,853 ATMs, compared with 3,110 branches/banking outlets and 3,052 ATMs a year ago. Its customer base stood at approximately 4.2 crore.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, said, "During Q1 FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality. Supported by an experienced leadership team and sharper execution capabilities, we are advancing our growth agenda while maintaining prudent risk management. We are building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses, including expanding the rural franchise beyond microfinance. At the same time, our investments in technology and AI-led capabilities are enhancing customer experience and overall productivity, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable growth."

The earnings were announced after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, shares of IndusInd Bank had touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,077.80 during intraday trade before settling 0.53 per cent higher at Rs 1,069.90 on BSE.