IndusInd Bank Q4 results preview: dividend announcement after nearly 2 yrs — expectations

IndusInd Bank Q4 results & dividend: Mumbai-based private lender IndusInd Bank is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Friday, April 24. Besides the earnings, the board of the Hinduja Group-led bank shall also consider and approve the financial dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

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Ahead of its earnings, shares of IndusInd Bank remained mostly flat on Friday as the stock rose to Rs 867.05, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 67,000 crore. The stock is down 11 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 968.60, hit 2 months ago. However, the stock is up nearly 10 per cent in the last one month.



IndusInd Bank Q4 results preview

For the March 2026 quarter, Elara Capital has earmarked IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 4,594.1 crore, up 50.7 per cent YoY but flat sequentially. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) is seen at Rs 2,316 crore, flat sequentially and net profit is seen at Rs 273.9 crore, up 69.9 per cent QoQ.

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YES Securities is expecting IndusInd Bank's NIIs at Rs 4,425.4 crore, up 45.2 per cent YoY, but down 3 per cent QoQ. PPoP is seen at Rs 2,021.7 crore, down 12.4 per cent QoQ, while net profit is seen at Rs 428.9 crore, up 166 per cent QoQ. Sequential loan de-growth will be in the 1 per cent ballpark due to idiosyncratic growth trajectory.

"NII growth will be lower than average loan growth due to fall in yield on advances outpacing cost of deposits. Consequently, NIM will be lower sequentially. Sequential fee income growth will be higher than loan growth. Opex growth would be lower than business growth. Slippages would be higher on a sequential basis. Provisions will be lower on a sequential basis," it added.

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IDBI Capital expects IndusInd Bank's NIIs at Rs 4,646 crore, up 52.4 per cent YoY and 1.8 per cent QoQ. PPoP is seen at Rs 2,181.6 crore, down 3.9 per cent YoY. Net profit is seen at Rs 822.3 crore, up 540 per cent on a sequential basis. It expects NII to grow sharply on a low base and, with underlying NIM recovery to 4.2 per cent as derivative book adjustments taper.

"We expect advances to decline 8 per cent YoY as balance sheet right-sizing continues; deposits also expected to contract 8 per cent YoY. Pace of earnings recovery under the PACE framework and management's ability to align growth with system levels by FY27 shall remain in focus," it adds.

Motilal Oswal pencils selective unwinding of corporate to keep credit growth muted at 0.7 per cent QoQ with modest deposits growth at 1.9 per cent QoQ. It expects improvement in MFI and secured segment slippage to marginally lower credit cost to 2.3 per cent. Adjusted NIMs to increase by 3 bps QoQ to 3.38 per cent and flat opex growth and RoA at 0.1 per cent, it said.

Mid-sized banks exhibit the sharpest divergence. IndusInd Bank trades at deep discounts to their historical averages, reflecting concerns around asset quality (particularly MFI/unsecured), growth moderation and liability-side pressures, said JM Financial.



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IndusInd Bank dividend history

Dividend, if announced, will be first dividend by IndusInd Bank in nearly two years. The stock had trade ex-dividend last in June 2024, when the private lender had announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share. Before that it traded ex-date for dividend paying Rs 14 in June 2023, Rs 8.50 in August 2022, Rs 5 in August 2021 and Rs 7.50 in August 2019.



IndusInd Bank target price

Elara Capital and JM Financial have a 'reduce' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 910 and Rs 780, respectively. IDBI Capital has a 'hold' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 877. Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating on it with a target price of Rs 930. However, YES Securities has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000.

