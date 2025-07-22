Info Edge (India) shares jump 7% in 2 days; here is why

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd continued to rise for the second straight session in Tuesday's trade. The stock climbed 4.45 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,465. At this price, it has surged 7.33 per cent in back-to-back trading days.

The recent upmove in this counter seems to be fuelled by Eternal Ltd's (formerly Zomato) latest quarterly results. Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri.com, holds a notable investment in Eternal. As per the latest data, the Gurugram-based internet firm owns a 12.38 per cent stake in the online food delivery and quick commerce company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While Eternal reported a sharp 90.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), its revenue surged by 70.40 per cent, primarily boosted by strong momentum in its quick commerce segment, Blinkit.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company's B2C Net Order Value (NOV) surged 55 per cent YoY to Rs 20,183 crore, with quick commerce overtaking food delivery for the first time. Consolidated adjusted revenue rose 67 per cent YoY to Rs 7,563 crore.

The recent movement in Info Edge shares seems to be a cascading effect triggered by Eternal, Arpit Beriwal, Manager – Derivatives Analyst (Equity Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Business Today. "From a technical standpoint, the stock is trading within a range of Rs 1,380 to Rs 1,540. For those looking to enter Info Edge, it's advisable to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,400."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eternal shares zoomed 14.90 per cent to touch an all-time high of Rs 311.60.