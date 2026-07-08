Info Edge shares rise 19% in two sessions; here's why 

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd rose up to 19% in two sessions after the firm issued business updates for the quarter ended June 2026. Info Edge stock rose 5.02% to Rs 1218 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1159.70. Total 44.47 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 53.85 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 77,385 crore. The stock has gained 19% from the close of Rs 1024 on July 6. The stock has risen 20% in a week and gained 35% in three years.

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The company said standalone billings during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 rose 14.44% to Rs 737 crore against Rs 644 crore in the year ago period.

The billings from Recruitment Solutions business rose to Rs 552.7 crore in Q1 against Rs 470.3 crore in the year ago period.

At 99 acres, the real estate website business of the firm, billings came at Rs 110.1 in the last quarter against Rs 94.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Billings from Jeevansathi- the matrimonial business-came at Rs 39.6 in the last quarter against Rs 34.7 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Shiksha, the online education business of the firm, however, got billings of Rs 34.6 crore in the last quarter against the Rs 44.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

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The internet business-based stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1484 on July 24, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 909.20 on May 25, 2026.

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of India's premier internet based business. The company is engaged in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com iimjobs.com hirist.com ambitionbox.com bigshyft.com jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com.