Infosys AI Day 2026: 5 key takeaways from AI-first strategy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) on Wednesday said Infosys’ AI Day 2026 underscored the company’s AI-first strategy, with management outlining how the ongoing technology transition differed from prior cycles and how the company planned to capture emerging opportunities.

Among the key takeaways, the brokerage noted that this AI-led transition is distinct from earlier technology shifts. Foundational model innovation is advancing faster than enterprise adoption, creating a deployment gap. Organisational complexity, legacy environments and data readiness are cited as key constraints to large-scale rollouts, MOFSL said.

Infosys sized the AI services opportunity at about $300-400 billion by 2030. However, management did not quantify the potential deflationary impact of AI-driven productivity gains, which MOFSL viewed as an important unknown to monitor.

MOFSL said execution is centered on six AI value pillars, supported by the Topaz platform ecosystem, aimed at moving clients from experimentation to scaled deployment.

It said talent transformation remained a core focus area, with large-scale reskilling initiatives and the creation of new AI-aligned role structures.

Topaz Fabric was highlighted as a composable AI platform designed to integrate models, agents and enterprise systems, MOFSL said.

Meanwhile, MOFSL said Infosys also continued to expand its partnership ecosystem across AI-native firms such as Infosys-Cognition, Infosys-Cursor, Infosys-Anthropic, which could strengthen solution breadth and support go-to-market execution as enterprise AI adoption scales. We see limited evidence for earnings cuts and believe cyclical recovery in core businesses is underway.

"However, concerns around terminal value and AI-led disruption may restrict near-term multiple rerating. We, therefore, value Infosys at 22 times FY28E EPS, with a target price of Rs 1,850, implying 33 per cent upside," it said.