Infosys announces Rs 23 per share dividend; record date & dividend history

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company has set October 27 as the record date and November 7, 2025, as the dividend payout date.

"The Board of Directors in their meeting held on October 16, 2025 declared an interim dividend of Rs 23/- per equity share (approximately $0.26 per equity share) which would result in a net cash outflow of approximately Rs 9,534 crore ($1,074 million) excluding dividend paid on treasury shares," Infosys stated.

"We had robust all-round performance in Q2 - strong growth, resilient margins, very high cash generation and 13.1 per cent EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. We continue to make strategic investments to futureproof the business with a tight focus on execution, amidst high uncertainty," said Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka.

"In line with our Capital Allocation Policy, we have announced a share buyback for Rs 18,000 crore during the quarter and an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, an increase of 9.5 per cent over last fiscal," he added.

For the financial year ended FY25, Infosys had declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share.

Earlier, the IT major announced a final dividend of Rs 20 and a special dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY24, totaling Rs 46 for the year, which included an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share.

On the earnings front, Infosys reported a 13.19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26), up from Rs 6,506 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 8.55 per cent YoY to Rs 44,490 crore from Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25.