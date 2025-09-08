Infosys board to weigh share buyback on Sept 11 as Q2 earnings season approaches

Infosys on September 9 said its Board of Directors will meet on September 11, 2025, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

The company said the buyback, if approved, would be in line with the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, and the outcome of the meeting will be shared with stock exchanges after the board’s deliberations. Infosys also noted that the notice is available on its website.

The announcement comes ahead of the Q2 FY26 earnings season, where buybacks are closely watched as signals of management’s confidence in long-term growth. Shares of Infosys are expected to stay in focus this week as investors await clarity from the September 11 meeting.

The Bengaluru-based IT major recently reported better-than-expected results for the June quarter. Revenue in US dollar terms grew 4.5% sequentially on a low base, while constant currency revenue rose 2.6% — making Infosys the only large-cap IT firm to post positive growth as peers including TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech reported declines.

During the quarter, Infosys raised the lower end of its full-year constant currency revenue guidance to 1-3% from 0-3%, while maintaining margin guidance at 20-22%. The company also won deals worth nearly $4 billion.

“Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, adding that growth was broad-based with North America “very well positioned” for the company.

Infosys shares were among the top losers on Nifty 50 in Monday's trading session. The stock closed the day at Rs 1,436.10 on NSE, a decline of 0.59% from its previous close.