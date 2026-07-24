Infosys CEO: Ashiss Kumar Dash in, Salil Parekh to exit in 2027; impact on share price explained

While announcing its June quarter results and revised FY27 revenue guidance, Infosys Ltd also named Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate. He will succeed Salil Parekh as CEO and MD with effect from April 1, 2027. Analysts said the appointment ensures leadership continuity through an internal succession and a structured six-month transition under Parekh, who will complete second term after remaining nine years at the helm.

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That said, analysts believe the Infosys stock could remain under pressure in the near term until investors gain greater clarity on the new CEO's strategic priorities and execution roadmap, particularly after the company missed Q1 revenue and margin estimates and cut its FY27 revenue guidance.

Ashiss brings 31 years of industry experience and currently leads a diversified global business portfolio spanning multiple industry verticals. He serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head – Services, Utilities & Enterprise Sustainability at Infosys.

The CEO succession could introduce near-term uncertainty, MOFSL said.

"Over the past three decades, Dash has held leadership roles across delivery, account management, sales and vertical businesses. However, a leadership transition introduces near-term uncertainty until the market gains better visibility on the new CEO's execution priorities," MOFSL said.

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Nuvama said Infosys guidance cut and expected ramp-down of deals in H2FY27 is likely to lead to a weak FY27 exit rate, and hence soft growth in FY28 too.

"Alongside, CEO transition might also create an overhang on the stock. Overall, we believe Infosys is likely to underperform peers (large-cap and mid-cap), in the near to medium term. However, post recent sharp correction (down 35 per cent CYTD), stock is trading at bottom-cycle valuation (13x FY28E PE and 5.5 per cent dividend yield) and offers an attractive risk-reward profile," Nuvama said.

Parekh has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and for laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy. Under Parekh's two terms, Infosys became $20 billion revenue company from $10 billion revenue company.

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"We have established Infosys as a leader in digital transformation and have put in place a distinctive strategy for AI transformation. We have built a strong leadership team through this journey that is deeply committed to a One Infosys agenda," Parekh said in a stock exchange filing.

Parekh added that Dash brings a deep understanding of clients, business, and people, together with the vision and capability to lead Infosys through its next phase of transformation.

Foreign brokerage Nomura said an overlap between outgoing CEO, Salil Parekh, and Dash will create smooth transition. It finds it interesting that Infosyshas chosen an internal candidate as the new CEO against an outsider like it did during Salil’s appointment. Attrition under Ashiss will be a key monitorable, Nomura said.

For the June quarter, Infosys' revenue growth was muted, with demand constrained by macro uncertainty, softer discretionary spending and AI-led productivity pressures, said Centrum Broking.

"Large deal TCV remained at $3.6 billion (61 per cent net new), supported by vendor consolidation and a healthy pipeline. While Infosys revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5-3 per cent CC, the management remains confident in long-term growth, backed by accelerating AI adoption and strong deal execution," Centrum Broking said as it cut its target price on Infosys to Rs 1,610 from Rs 1,794 earlier.

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Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said Dash will work as a mentee under Salil over the next few months for a smooth transition. It said Infosys' revenue growth guidance for FY27 is in the range of 1.5-3 per cent per cent in YoY CC terms.

"The guidance reset is explicitly scenario-based on the macro outlook rather than a single point estimate. The lower end of the revised 1.5-3 per cent CC growth band assumes further deterioration in the macro backdrop; the upper end assumes some improvement, though even that improved case is softer than what the management had underwritten back in April," it said while suggesting 'Sell' and a target of Rs 968 on the stock.

360 ONE Capital maintained 'Hold' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,110 from Rs 1,150 earlier, valuing the stock at 14 times FY28E EPS.