Infosys dividend today: History, results timing, preview, stock returns, target prices

Infosys Ltd is all set to declare its final dividend for FY26 on Thursday. The IT major had announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share earlier this year, whose record date was October 27, 2025. From Rs 1,419.60 crore worth dividend payout in FY18, Infosys has been increasing its payout amount every year. In FY25, it declared a total of Rs 43 per share dividend worth Rs 8,719.20 crore. For 10 years ended March 31, 2025, the second-largest IT major declared a total of Rs 55,495.40 crore in dividends. Effective from FY25, Infosys expected to continue its policy of returning approximately 85 per cent of the free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period through a combination of semi-annual dividends and/or share buyback and special dividends.

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Infosys dividend history

Infosys dividend yields, as per corporate database AceEquity stood in 1.6-3.8 per cent since FY18. Dividend yield for FY25 stood at 2.74 per cent. The IT major declared Rs 46 per share dividend in FY24 worth Rs 7,455.40 crore, offering a dividend yield of 3.07 per cent. In FY23, Infosys declared Rs

6,844.20 crore in dividends or Rs 34 per share. It paid dividends worth Rs 6,309 crore in FY22, Rs 5,112 crore in FY21 and Rs 3,406 crore in FY20.

Infosys results timing

Infosys will announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 at around 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Its leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:30 pm. IST on April 23, 2026. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived here. The archive will be available after 6:30 p.m. IST on April 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, Infosys will conduct a 60-minute conference call on April 23, 2026, at 5:30 pm IST, where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants.

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Infosys Q4 results preview

Infosys is anticipated to report a 7-8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the March quarter, driven by a 12-15 per cent increase in revenue, despite the seasonally weak period with fewer billing days. Ebitda margin is seen expanding marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as gains from rupee depreciation may be partly offset by higher visa costs. Deal wins are expected to remain steady.

Analysts largely expect Infosys to provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2-5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms on a YoY basis, along with an Ebitda margin guidance of 20-22 per cent. For context, HCL Technologies Ltd's FY27 revenue guidance and Wipro Ltd's Q1 outlook disappointed the Street, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd does not provide guidance.

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Infosys stock performance

2026 has been characterised by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, persistent geopolitical tensions, and a cautious stance by IT clients on large deal closures, with escalation risks weighing on revenue momentum. While rupee depreciation was seen supporting margins, rising concerns around AI-led deflation drove a recent de-rating in valuation multiples. Despite a partial recovery, Infosys shares remained down 22 per cent year-to-date in 2026, amid the rollout of new Gen-AI models by platforms such as Claude and Palantir, and growing apprehensions around potential disruption to traditional SaaS and IT services models.

Infosys target prices

Ahead of its Infosys quarterly results, PL Capital on April 20 suggested a target of Rs 1,740 on the stock. HDFC Institutional Equities suggested a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,600. MOFSL has a target of Rs 1,500 ahead of Q4 results. BNP Paribas has a target price of Rs 1,730.

What peers fared in Q4?

ICICI Securities said TCS reported slow growth but largely in-line results. Wipro’s revenue growth of 0.2 per cent QoQ CC was a miss, and HCL Tech’s revenue contracted 3.3 per cen QoQ CC, it said. "In contrast, Persistent’s revenue grew 3.4 per cent QoQ CC and 16.1 per cent YoY CC," ICICI Securities said.