Infosys enters bear territory! NRN family takes hit as IT major exits top 10 most valuable list

Thanks to a sharp selloff on Friday, Infosys Ltd shares exited the list of the 10 most valuable companies on Dalal Street and entered bear territory amid AI disruption fears, the impact of which is being felt globally. The persistent decline in Infosys shares has resulted in a notional dent of nearly Rs 6,200 crore in the fortunes of founder Narayana Murthy (NRN) and his family within a span of one month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

From a January 16 closing level of Rs 1,689.80 to Friday’s low of Rs 1,281.55, Infosys shares declined 24 per cent. By 10.41 am IST, the stock had slipped nearly 8 per cent, as a fresh round of selloff in IT stocks shaved 2 per cent off the Nasdaq Composite overnight.

Infosys had recently slid to 10th position on the most valued stocks. While it still remains the second-most valued IT firm after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), its market capitalisation at Rs 5,37,852.61 crore has fallen below Life Insurance Corporation of India's Rs 5,49,673.93 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which commanded a market value just above Infosys's on Thursday, commanded a market value of Rs 5,53,093.78 crore today.

NRN held 1,51,45,638 shares, or 0.41 per cent, stake in Infosys, which was worth Rs 1,940 crore, down Rs 618 crore notionally from January 16 levels of Rs 2,559.30 crore. Murthy's wife Sudha N Murty, son Rohan Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and his grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty together held a combined 13,58,20,614 shares or 3.66 per cent stake in Infosys.

Advertisement

Also read: 'Only if Narayan Murthy, Vishal Sikka were on same page': CA explains how Infosys lost $45 bn

The latest round of selloff was seen as a couple of AI companies including Anthropic announced new tools that are feared to eat into Indian IT demand. In the case of Anthropic, it earned its first revenue dollar but commands a market value of $380 billion following its latest funding round. This exceeds the combined market capitalisation of Infosys and 76 constituents of the BSE IT index, which stood at $351 billion as of Thursday, based on a rupee-dollar exchange rate of 90.61.

Anthropic revenue now stands at $14 billion, having grown more than tenfold annually in each of the past three years. This is less than Infosys sales of Rs 1,62,990 crore in FY25, equivalent to $17.98 billion in dollar terms today.

Advertisement

Overall, the 77 BSE IT companies recorded nearly $100 billion in revenues in FY25 and almost $15 billion in profits during the same period, according to data compiled from corporate database AceEquity.