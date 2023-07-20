Infosys, Granules, JSW Steel: How should you trade these buzzing stocks

Domestic stock indices extended their gains on Wednesday, thanks to buying in the select index heavyweights, upbeat Q1 earnings and foreign inflows. The BSE Sensex gained 302.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 67,097.44. The NSE Nifty added 83.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end the day at 19,833.15.



Select stocks such as Infosys, Granules India and JSW Steel are likely to be in focus amid the results season. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Infosys | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,400

Infosys has witnessed a vertical rally after giving the breakout at Rs 1,360. The stock has gained over 10 per cent in the last five trading sessions. It has seen traction after the formation of 'Bullish Engulfing’ candlestick pattern at line of parity on the weekly chart. Beside this, the stock has started trading above 20-,50- and 200-DMA with bullish crossover on RSI. At present, the breakout seems genuine as the volume trend has shown an accumulation, indicating an increased enthusiasm. On the upside, one should see a rally towards Rs 1,620-1,670. For long trade, place a stop loss below Rs 1,400.



Granules India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 353 | Stop Loss: Rs 293

Granules India is expected to give a consolidation breakout on the daily chart, which highlights the upward momentum in price. The multi-week base formation formed at the polarity support suggested bullish price action. The stock has formed a bullish pattern above the central band of Bollinger, which denotes expansion in the volatility on the higher side. As the stock is trading with higher top-bottom, the current levels can be considered as a buying opportunity with a stop loss below Rs 293 on a closing basis for the upside target of Rs 353.



JSW Steel | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 815 | Support: Rs 780

JSW Steel remained sideways in the last few days as it failed to give any directional move. On the daily chart, the stock is facing stiff resistance near Rs 815 level due to the line of parity. The daily RSI is also hovering near the 50 mark, suggesting ambiguity. On the downside, the stock has formed base around Rs 780 level. A decisive move in either side is required for any unidirectional move.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HUL, ICICI Securities, others among stocks to watch on July 20, 2023