Infosys loses spot in top 10 companies by market cap; this PSU replaces IT giant 

IT major Infosys, has fallen out of the list of India’s top 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation. The development comes after Infosys share price has lost over 27% this year, leading to an erosion of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in market cap.

Leading insurer LIC has replaced the country’s second-largest IT services exporter in the top ten ranking. As per today's market movement, LIC recorded a market cap of Rs 5.04 lakh crore. LIC stock ended 1.66% lower at Rs 799 today.

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On the other hand, Infosys had a market cap of Rs 4.79 lakh crore. Infosys shares ended 1.29% higher at Rs 1182.60 on BSE. At this level, the company ranked 11th among India’s most valuable firms behind LIC which is at the tenth position.

Here’s a list of current top 10 companies by market capitalisation.

Top 10 Companies by Market Cap

Reliance Industries – Rs 19.36 lakh crore

HDFC Bank – Rs 11.87 lakh crore

Bharti Airtel – Rs 10.93 lakh crore

State Bank of India – Rs 9.85 lakh crore

ICICI Bank – Rs 9.07 lakh crore

Tata Consultancy Services – Rs 8.94 lakh crore

Bajaj Finance – Rs 5.83 lakh crore

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Larsen & Toubro – Rs 5.64 lakh crore

Hindustan Unilever – Rs 5.28 lakh crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India – Rs 5.04 lakh crore

IT stocks have been under pressure due to challenges their workforce faces from AI led disruption. In case of Infosys, the Q4 results added to the pain. Infosys shares plunged over 6% on April 24 after weak FY27 guidance overshadowed Q4 results.

The IT major guided for 1.5% to 3.5% constant-currency revenue growth for FY27, which was cautious as per many investors. The market was expecting a stronger guidance that demand was returning. Instead, the management commentary suggested the business environment remains uncertain.

Infosys reported a 20.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4. The company’s revenue from operations rose 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period.

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In the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Infosys' net profit climbed 10.20% to Rs 29,440 crore from Rs 26,713 crore in 2024-25.