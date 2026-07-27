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Infosys, OFSS, Coforge shares rally up to 4%; all 10 Nifty IT index stocks rise

Infosys, OFSS, Coforge shares rally up to 4%; all 10 Nifty IT index stocks rise

Infosys led the NSE IT index gainers, rising 3.77 per cent to Rs 1,080.10. It was followed by Oracle Financial Services Ltd , Coforge and LTM Ltd, which gained 3.65 per cent, 2.32 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Infosys, OFSS, Coforge shares rally up to 4%; all 10 Nifty IT index stocks riseHCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and persistent Systems gained 1-7-2 per cent. while Mphasis, Wipro and tech Mahindra also gained over 1 per cent each. 

Shares of software exporters gained on Monday, rising up to 4 per cent, even as rupee appreciated 71 paise against the dollar, thanks to an rating upgrade to 'Neutral' by Jefferies on IT sector against 'Underperform' earlier.

Jefferies strategists tactically close out their longstanding underweight position on Indian IT services to raise the sector to neutral, Bloomberg reported. They also added Infosys and raised Coforge Ltd 's weight in Jefferies' model portfolio. While revenue growth in IT stocks is seen to be in low-to-mid single digits over FY26-FY28, the reversal of the AI trade could drive tactical upside in the sector, particularly after the large decline, Bloomberg reported Jefferies as saying.

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Infosys led the NSE IT index gainers, rising 3.77 per cent to Rs 1,080.10. It was followed by Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd , Coforge and LTM Ltd, which gained 3.65 per cent, 2.32 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively. HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and persistent Systems gained 1-7-2 per cent. while Mphasis, Wipro and tech Mahindra also gained over 1 per cent each. 

IT stocks have also been in focus of late, as better-than-expected results by IT firms improved market sentiment, while softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve policy stance.  

As more focus shifts to cost-benefits of AI, Indian equities could get some respite, Jefferies analysts said.

“AI trade had not only drawn FPIs monies from India, but also raised concerns on the potential fallout if sudden job losses were to hit the large Indian IT industry,” Jefferies said.

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The foreign brokearge finds valuations attractive for the India IT pack and said Infosys is its preferred IT pick. The foreign brokerage, which said IT stocks are trading at 13-17 times earnings multiples, sees earnings for IT firms to grow in low to mid single digits over FY26-28.  

By 2 pm, the Nifty IT index was trading at 29,465.20, up 697.25 points or 2.42 per cent.

"We believe that ongoing short covering trend may continue in the IT index and it is likely to move towards 30,000 levels in the coming sessions," ICICI Securities said on Monday. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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