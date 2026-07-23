Infosys Q1 results today: Timing, earnings expectations, key things to watch

Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services company, is set to report its June quarter results on Thursday, July 23. The Bengaluru-based IT major is expected to post double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in net sales and net profit while maintaining its FY27 guidance. Ebit margin is likely to contract by 30-50 basis points on both a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and YoY basis, analysts said.

Advertisement

Infosys Q1 results timing

Infosys will declare its Q1 results at around 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Its leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:30 pm IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website. Later, the IT firm will conduct a 60-minute conference call on July 23, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. IST, where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants.

Infosys Q1 profit, sales estimates

Foreign brokerage Nomura sees Infosys logging a net profit of Rs 7,679.70 crore for the June quarter, up 11 per cent YoY from Rs 6,921 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue is seen rising 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 48,086 crore against Rs 42,279 crore YoY.

Advertisement

"We expect revenue to grow 1.5 per cent QoQ in constant currency terms. This will include 80bps inorganic growth, in a seasonally strong quarter. On YoY basis, pass through revenues will be lower. Discretionary demand in financial services should improve modestly," Nomura said.

Centrum Broking sees net profit for the Salil Parekh-led firm rising 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,806 crore. Revenue is seen rising 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 48,393 crore.

ICICI Securities sees Infosys reporting organic revenue growth of 0.9 per cent QoQ CC in Q1FY27. This may include 0.9 per cent contribution for two months from Optimum Healthcare acquisition consolidation, taking overall growth to 1.8 per cent QoQ CC.

"We envisage softer organic growth (vs. 0.7–1.4 per cent CQGR required to achieve guidance of 1.5–3.5 per cent for FY27) due to delays in decision making, impacting volumes in April 2026 (also seen in March 2026). BFSI and energy utility and resources will likely lead revenue growth. Hi-tech and retail are expected to be soft due to higher exposure to discretionary spends," ICICI Securities said.

Advertisement

Infosys Q1 Ebit margins

Centrum Broking expects Infosys' EBIT margin to decline 26 bps QoQ, led by D&A charge of Optimum Healthcare closure. Nomura pegged Infosys EBIT margin at 20.5 per cent for Q1 against 20.8 per cent in Q4 and 21 per cent in the same quarter last year. Headwinds from amortization impact could be offset by currency and Project Maximus-

related tailwinds, Antique Stock Broking said.

Infosys Q1 deal wins

Centrum Broking expects Infosys to report a total contract value in the range of $3 billion and $3.5 billion. "We expect deal TCV to be in-line with its past four-quarter average, with quite a few deals announced during the quarter. EBIT margin may shrink by 20 bps QoQ led by headwinds from D&A charge from closure of Optimum Heathcare acquisition; absence of 20bps benefit from reversals of provisions seen in Q4FY26; and AI investments – these would be partially offset by currency tailwinds," ICICI Securities said.

Antique Stock Broking sees deal wins at $3 billion.

Infosys FY27 guidance

Nomura expects Infosys to maintain its organic revenue guidance of 1.5-3.5 per cent YoY in CC terms with 20-22 per cent EBIT margin band for FY27. Antique Stock broking said Infosys may maintain its FY27 guidance. However, FY27 is expected to be impacted by the exit of a low-ROI deal, reduced spending by a European client, and spending ramp-downs in select pockets, with the impact beginning in Q1FY27. Amid the spending cuts, retail, manufacturing, specifically the auto sub-segment in Germany, and Communication are likely to remain affected, while the BFS vertical remains growth.

Advertisement

What to watch

All eyes would be on outlook on client discretionary spend in wake of rising macro volatility in US, impact of AI and ongoing Middle East war on business, commentary on cost takeout projects and BFSI vertical.