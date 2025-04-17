Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Infosys Q4 FY25 results: Profit slips 12% to Rs 7,033 crore; revenue climbs 8%

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25) dropped by 11.75 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 7,033 crore as against Rs 7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 5:14 PM IST
Infosys Q4 FY25 results: Profit slips 12% to Rs 7,033 crore; revenue climbs 8%Infy's revenue from operations, however, climbed 7.92 per cent to Rs 40,925 crore in Q4 FY25.

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25) dropped by 11.75 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 7,033 crore as against Rs 7,969 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

Revenue from operations, however, climbed 7.92 per cent to Rs 40,925 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 37,923 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margin stood at 21 per cent in Q4 FY25, showing an increase of 0.9 per cent YoY.

Infosys sees constant currency (CC) revenue guidance at 0-3 per cent. Margin guidance came at 20-22 per cent.

"We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys.

"Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients," he added.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. "The record date for the payment of final dividend is May 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025," Infosys stated.

The earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Infy shares settled 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 1,420.20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 17, 2025 4:51 PM IST
