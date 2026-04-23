Infosys Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 8,501 crore; revenue up 13%

IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a strong performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 20.87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 13.38 per cent YoY to Rs 46,402 crore, up from Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting steady business momentum.

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On the cost front, total expenses increased 13.28 per cent to Rs 36,764 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against Rs 32,452 crore a year earlier.

Alongside its earnings, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Infosys said the record date for determining eligible shareholders is June 10, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

The company also informed that its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on June 23, 2026.

"We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1 per cent with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys.

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"Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric, position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market," he added.

The IT major has guided for revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms for FY27. It expects operating margins to remain in the range of 20 per cent to 22 per cent.

The earnings announcement was made after market hours. Earlier in the day, Infosys shares closed 2.04 per cent lower at Rs 1,242.60 on BSE.