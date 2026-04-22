Infosys Q4 results 2026: Following the fourth-quarter results from IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Wipro Ltd, and HCL Technologies Ltd, Dalal Street's eyes shifted to Infosys Ltd earnings. The IT bellwether is all set to announce its Q4 FY26 earnings on Thursday, April 23. Alongside the earnings numbers, investors are also waiting for the board to declare the final dividend amount.

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Infosys Q4 results date and time

As per the company's exchange filing, Infosys is expected to announce its Q4 earnings post-market hours tomorrow, April 23, around 3:45 pm.

Infosys dividend 2026 & history

The company board, in its meeting on Thursday, would “recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026,” Infosys said in its exchange filing on April 16.

Looking at the company's corporate action track record, most recently, the firm executed a share buyback on November 14, 2025. Before that, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share on October 27, 2025, which followed a final dividend of Rs 22 on May 30, 2025.

During the previous financial year, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 21 on October 29, 2024, and a final dividend of Rs 20 on May 31, 2024.

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Brokerages' view on Infosys Q4

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), Infosys is likely to post a 0.7% sequential decline in constant currency (CC) terms for the fourth quarter. “We expect INFO to guide FY27 revenue growth of 1.5– 4.5% YoY CC,” it said.

Operating margin is expected to remain flat despite performance bonus payouts and visa cost impact, as Maximus cost initiatives and improving RPE should help offset the pressure,” MOFSL said.

Taking a similar stance, PL Capital expects a sequential revenue decline of 0.6% in constant currency and 0.2% in USD terms, citing lower billing days during the quarter. On the operational front, it anticipate a 20 basis points dip in EBIT margins.

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However, PL Capital projects deal wins in the range of $2 billion to $3 billion, with a FY27 revenue growth guidance expectation of 4% to 6% in constant currency.

Meanwhile, Axis Direct expects Infosys to clock a 3.2% sequential revenue growth, driven by deal ramp-ups and cross-currency tailwinds.

“EBIT margins are likely to improve 22bps sequentially, led by the cost optimisation program, i.e., Project Maximus. Key monitorables include (a) commentary on Deal pipeline, b) outlook on acquisitions, c) client spending, and management guidance for FY27,” Axis Direct added.

