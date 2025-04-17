Infosys Q4 results, dividend today: Stock down 25% in 2025, eyes on FY26 guidance

Infosys dividend, Q4 results: Infosys shares have lost one-fourth of their value in 2025 so far amid concerns over revival in client demand. As the second largest IT player reports March quarter earnings today, all eyes are on the Salil Parekh-led firm, its FY26 guidance on revenue and margin and commentary on business sentiment.

The steep fall in shares of Infosys, and other IT majors came, as Donald Trump assumed role of the US President in Q4 and announced a slew of import duties across trading partners that could impact businesses in key geographies negatively, denting its earnings visibility.

A day ago, Wipro disappointed Dalal Street with its June quarter guidance, sending Infosys ADRs falling 2.64 per cent in US trading. But the Infosys ADR recovered somewhat in aftermarket trades, rising 1.21 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm could report 15-18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit for the March quarter due to wage hikes on 10 growth in sales, analysts projected. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, marketmen believe Infosys could lead the decline in sales among tier-1 IT firms in constant currency (CC) terms.

Nomura India expects Infosys to guide 2-5 per cent YoY sales growth in CC terms, with stable 20-22 per cent EBIT margin. It believes the outlook on client discretionary spend in wake of rising macro volatility in US, commentary on cost takeout projects and BFSI vertical will be keenly followed.

IDBI Capital expected a 17.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 6,560 crore, despite a 9.8 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 41,632 crore. EBIT is projected to rise 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 8,574 crore, with margins expanding 50 basis points YoY to 20.60 per cent, though sequentially lower by 74 basis points due to wage hikes for junior employees.

The brokerage highlighted several key monitorables: ramp-up of large deals, discretionary spending trends, Generative AI progress, margin guidance, pipeline conversion, project run-offs, hiring, and utilization outlook.

Choice Broking expected revenue growth of 10.5 per cent YoY despite seasonal softness. EBIT margin was projected to contract 10 basis points QoQ due to wage hikes and subdued topline growth. Net profit was estimated to fall 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,580 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities noted that spending on managed services is expected to remain more resilient than discretionary services. With Infosys having greater exposure to discretionary spending—similar to Wipro—the company could face relatively higher pressure in a weak demand environment.

The Infosys board would also announce dividend for the quarter, if any. The announcement will be made around 3:45 pm.