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Infosys, RIL shares face weight cuts by Kotak; Eternal, IndiGo, SHFL get a lift

Infosys, RIL shares face weight cuts by Kotak; Eternal, IndiGo, SHFL get a lift

IndiGo, Eternal, SHFL, Adani Ports: Kotak said it likes the long-term growth prospects of all the four companies and that a recent moderate correction in stock prices is providing better entry points. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Infosys, RIL shares face weight cuts by Kotak; Eternal, IndiGo, SHFL get a liftKotak said the strong Q1 results season so far and consequent earnings upgrades contrast sharply with India’s weak macroeconomic situation.

Kotak Institutional Equities has increased the weights of four stocks and reduced the weights of three in its largecap model portfolio. In its latest strategy note, the brokerage raised the weight on Adani Ports from 50 basis points (bps) to 250 bps, Eternal Ltd from 50 bps to 300 bps, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) from 50 bps to 280 bps, and Shriram Finance Ltd from 50 bps to 200 bps.

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Kotak said it remains positive on the long-term growth prospects of all four companies and believes the recent moderate correction in their share prices has created more attractive entry points for investors.

"We caution that the stocks could correct more in the case of a prolonged Iran-US war, but we would use any deep correction to add to the positions. To balance the large-cap portfolio, we reduce weight on (1) Infosys by 50 bps to 250 bps, (2) Reliance Industries by 100 bps to 640 bps and M&M by 50 bps to 390 bps," the brokerage said.

Kotak said the strong Q1 results season so far and consequent earnings upgrades contrast sharply with India’s weak macroeconomic situation in the quarter. It is more comfort with India’s strong earnings outlook for FY2027-28, despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook arising from the ongoing Iran-US war and likely weak monsoons.

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The brokerage said it does not find much value in most parts of the market, despite overall market valuations looking quite reasonable. It said aggregate market valuations are pulled down by the sharp de-rating in the
multiples of banks and IT services. The sharp rally in certain sectors and SMID stocks in the past three months precludes investment across caps and sectors beyond a few exceptions, it said.

"A few more weeks of heightened conflict in the Middle East could result in better reward-risk balance," Kotak said.

Kotak said a strong Q1 results and better-than-expected results in several sectors should provide greater comfort to the market’s earnings outlook. It expects a fairly robust growth in net profits of the Nifty-50 index and its coverage universe for FY2027 due to low base in certain sectors, continued strong activity in others and higher YoY commodity prices.

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"We note the somewhat ‘low’ quality of incremental earnings, but we will not quibble, given low earnings growth and large earnings downgrades over FY2025-26," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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