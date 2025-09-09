Infosys share buyback history, capital allocation policy & more

Infosys, the second largest domestic IT services player, will consider a proposal for buyback of shares on September 11. The Bengaluru-based firm has a policy of returning approximately 85 per cent of its free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period through a combination of semi-annual dividends, share buyback and special dividends, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals.

Advertisement

Here free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure as per the consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS.

In the period of five years immediately preceding March 31, 2025, Infosys purchased and extinguished a total of 11,62,33,685 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each from stock exchanges. The IT major has only one class of equity shares.

Infosys buyback history

Infosys last came up with share buyback in December 2022-February 2023 at Rs 1,539.06 piece amounted to Rs 9,299.98 crore, as per AceEquity. The company bought back 6,04,26,348 shares in total.

The buyback of October 2021 was through open market route. Its size was Rs 9,200 crore, and at a price not exceeding Rs 1,750 apiece. Infosys bought back 5,58,07,337 shares at an average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share.

Advertisement

Before that, the company bought back 11,05,19,266 shares at an average price of Rs 747.38 apiece worth Rs 8,260 crore in 2019, through the open market route. Till FY19, Infosys was distributing 70 per cent of free cash flows to shareholders. In December 2017, Infosys' Rs 13,000 crore share buyback was done through the tender offer route. The IT major bought back 11,30,43,478 shares at Rs 1,150 apiece.

Infosys buyback 2025, capital allocation policy

Infosys said the outcome of the fresh board meeting on share buyback will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the LODR Regulations.

In its integrated annual report for FY25, Infosys said its objective when managing capital is to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern and to maintain an optimal capital structure so as to maximize shareholder value.

Advertisement

In order to maintain or achieve an optimal capital structure, Infosys said it may adjust the amount of dividend payment, return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or buy back issued shares.

"As of March 31, 2025, the company has only one class of equity shares and has no debt. Consequent to the above capital structure, there are no externally imposed capital requirements," Infosys said adding that the IT major expects to progressively increase its annual dividend per share.

