Infosys share price gains over 4%, IT index leads gains

Infosys shares were among top gainers in market action on Thursday. The IT index too rose the most among the other sector-based indices, surging over 2% led by gains from Infosys.

Infosys share price touched an intraday high of Rs 765.05 or a gain of 4.44% today. The stock has gained 8% in one week, 6.8% in one month and 3.35% year-to-date.

Besides Infosys, shares of Info Edge were up almost 3%, NIIT Technologies gained 2.2%. HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy, Just Dial gained in the range of 1.4% each, followed by Mindtree and Wipro, that also traded among the top gainers, rising 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index was traded 1.49% higher at 14610.85 in the early session and gained further ground by the later session by rising 2.17% to 15,051.55.

The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 0.80% at 35,699.34 and later closed 2.91% higher at 15,304. Nifty IT index ended at 15,122, rising 2.65% today.

The gain in the sector was in line with broader indices that gained on the back of bouyed Asian and European equities. Equity market across the globe was upbeat today after US-based Pfizer Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed encouraging results in early testing.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and the US pharmaceutical giant has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials testing of 45 people.

Meanwhile, TCS on Tuesday said its board will meet on July 9 to approve the financial results for June quarter.

In another update, Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden promised to revoke the temporary suspension of H1-B visa, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals, if he wins 2020 US elections.

Infosys shares closed 3.25% higher at Rs 756.30 on BSE today.

