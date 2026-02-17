Shares of Infosys Ltd rose 3 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research firm, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development.

At 9.57 am, Infosys was trading 3.12 per cent higher at Rs 1,409.90 on BSE. Its m-cap rose Rs 17,293.18 crore to Rs 5,71,263 crore from Rs 5,53,970 crore a day ago.The stock had been under pressure in recent weeks amid concerns that new AI tools could collapse layers of the software value chain and weaken the bargaining power of Indian IT firms within the modern technology ecosystem. Infosys is down 17 per cent over the past one month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Infosys said the collaboration will begin in the telecommunications sector with the establishment of a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The partnership will subsequently expand into financial services, manufacturing and software development, it informed stock exchanges.

"At its core, the collaboration integrates Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require."

MOFSL in a recent note said Infosys is well-placed to benefit from enterprise-wide AI spending, given its discretionary-heavy mix and improving revenue quality, with pass-through revenue likely to stay low. At current valuations, upside risks meaningfully outweigh downside risks, it said.

Advertisement

Infosys said the Anthropic tie-up reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI delivers transformational value beyond efficiency gains.

"Together, Infosys and Anthropic aim to help clients reimagine the enterprise operating model by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI, and engineering scale into one unified approach. A core focus will be agentic AI – systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews," it said.

Using tools such as the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents capable of operating persistently across long and complex processes rather than one-off interactions.

"The collaboration will also help organizations modernize legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure," Infosys said.