Infosys shares in focus today; here’s why

Infosys shares are likely to be in focus on Tuesday after the IT services giant renewed its partnership with the Madison Square Garden (MSG) Family of Companies.

Meanwhile, on Monday, shares of Infosys slipped 1.85 per cent to close at Rs 1629 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 1659.65 apiece.

Infosys has renewed and expanded its multi-year digital innovation partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment. As part of this deal, the iconic theatre within the complex has been officially renamed the ‘Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden,’ the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The expanded agreement features two premier branded locations, including the newly named theater and the ‘Infosys Suite Level’ situated on the ninth floor of The Garden. This integration will span across 18 suites, ensuring the brand is front and center for millions of guests annually, it said.

Infosys will continue to serve as the Official Digital Innovation Partner for key properties, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and MSG Networks. The company plans to leverage Infosys Topaz, its AI-first offering, to power fan-facing innovations and enhance the experience for supporters of the Knicks and Rangers.

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, said that the move allows the company to create new, immersive ways for fans to connect with the brand and their favourite teams bringing technology-driven storytelling, insights, and engagement to life across multiple touchpoints.