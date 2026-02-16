Infosys shares: IT major to hold Investor AI Day 2026 on Feb 17; what’s on agenda?

Infosys Ltd, the country’s second-largest IT services exporter, saw its shares fall nearly 2 per cent in Monday’s trade ahead of its Investor AI Day 2026 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 17, with investors closely tracking the event for greater clarity on the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, execution roadmap and incremental growth opportunities.

At the Investor AI Day 2026, Infosys has lined up a series of leadership sessions focused on the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, execution roadmap and sector-specific applications.

The event will begin at 11 am with a session by Nandan M Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, titled “Tech Transitions: Why is the AI Transition Different?”. This will be followed by an address from Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, who is likely to detail the company’s broader AI vision and growth strategy. His session is titled 'The AI Services Opportunity'.

Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, will present the company’s AI Services Playbook. There would also be talks on unlocking AI value in manufacturing, financial services and CMT (Communications, Media, and Technology).

The Infosys stock fell 2.22 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,339 on BSE. It was later trading at Rs 1,346.45 apiece, still down 1.68 per cent.

To recall, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh at Infosys' Q3 earnings call last month said the IT firm was expanding strategic partnerships with AI companies, citing partnership with Cognition. Parekh noted that the IT major will combine Cognition's Devin software agent with Infosys' knowledge of the client landscape and industry expertise.

"We had strong momentum in AI adoption across our client base. Today, we work with 90 per cent of our 200 largest clients to unlock value with AI. We are currently working on 4,600 AI projects. Our teams have generated over 28 mn lines of code using AI. We have built over 500 agents. We are scaling our forward deployed engineer team. Our clients are turning to us as trusted partners to drive value realization from AI investments," Parekh had said in January.

Parekh cited six AI-led value pools emerging that could unlock a large incremental opportunity for Infosys. hey include AI engineering services, data for AI, agents for operations,

AI software development and legacy modernization, AI and physical devices and AI trust and risk services.

"We believe we are uniquely positioned to capture market share across these value pools and emerge as the leading AI value creator for global enterprises. We will share a comprehensive view on our approach at an Investor Day later this quarter," he said earlier.