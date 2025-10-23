Infosys shares jump 4% as promoters opt out of Rs 18,000 crore buyback

Shares of Infosys Ltd surged 4.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,535.10 in Thursday's trade after the IT major announced that its promoters, including Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani and others, will not participate in its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback programme.

In a stock exchange filing dated October 22, Infosys said the buyback involves repurchasing up to 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, representing 2.41 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital on a standalone basis. The shares will be bought back at Rs 1,800 apiece.

The company informed that a draft version of the Letter of Offer has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for regulatory purposes. Infosys clarified that the filing is only for information and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to participate. "Any shareholder decision to participate in the buyback must be based solely on the final letter of offer and other definitive documents," the company stated.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm added that the buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route on Indian stock exchanges, in line with Sebi's buyback of Securities Regulations, 2018, and the Companies Act, 2013.

Infosys noted that the buyback size represents 24.31 per cent and 21.68 per cent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves on a standalone and consolidated basis, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 -- within the statutory cap of 25 per cent.

The proposal was approved by the board on September 11, 2025, subject to shareholder approval via a special resolution. The record date for determining shareholder entitlement will be announced later.