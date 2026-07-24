Infosys shares slip 3% amid revenue guidance cut, weak market sentiment 

Shares of Infosys slipped 3% in early deals on Friday after the IT firm reported its Q1 earnings. Infosys shares slipped 2.70% to Rs 1,023 against the previous close of Rs 1051.80. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.21 lakh crore. The revenue guidance cut affected sentiment around the stock.

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The country's second-largest IT major said revenue will grow 1.5% to 3% in the current fiscal through March 2027 on a constant currency basis. The Bengaluru-based firm had guided for 1.5% to 3.5% growth in April.

This led to weak sentiment around the IT stock in an already battered market today.

Infosys said net profit rose 12% to Rs 7769 crore in Q1 against a profit of Rs 6921 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 48,211 crore in June 2026 quarter compared to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, Sensex tanked 875 pts to 75,516 and Nifty fell 248 pts to 23621. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 5.42 lakh crore to Rs 471.31 lakh crore against the previous day's market cap of Rs 476.73 lakh crore.