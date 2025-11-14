Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech: IT stocks lead losers on Dalal Street today, here's why

IT shares led the market correction on Friday amid rising hopes of US Federal Reserve keeping its policy repo rate unchanged during its upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled from December 9 to December 10.

The IT index is top sectoral loser on the market today, extending losses for the second consecutive session.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Recently, more Fed policymakers have turned cautious on proceeding with additional rate cuts, reducing market-implied odds of a December reduction down to nearly 50%. Officials cite lingering inflation pressures and a relatively steady labour market despite two rate cuts earlier this year.

The US accounts for a significant portion of India's total IT and software services exports. According to some estimates, US share can be as high as 70% of India's total IT export revenue. India's overall exports to the US, including non-IT sectors, are a smaller fraction compared to the IT sector.

Meanwhile, BSE IT index was the top loser among 19 sectoral indices slipping 536 pts to 35,293. Nifty IT index too fell 550 pts to 36,129 in early deals. Top loser on the Sensex was Infosys falling 2.38% followed by Tech Mahindra (0.54%) and HCL Technologies (0.38%).

Advertisement

IT stocks have taken the maximum hit by the India-US tariff row this year along with subdued quarterly earnings. The Nifty IT index is still down 16.26% on a year to date basis. On similar lines, BSE IT index has lost 18% in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 250 points to 84,228 and Nifty slipped 66 pts to 25,812 in late morning deals today.