Infosys, Wipro ADRs drop up to 3% post TCS Q4; Friday outlook in focus

The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Wipro Ltd and Infosys Ltd slumped in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's (TCS) announcement of its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results.

At last check, Infosys ADR was down 2.57 per cent at $13.64, while Wipro was down 2 per cent at $2.21 despite consideration of a share buyback proposal on April 16. As per the early ADR reaction, both IT stocks are likely headed for a muted opening when domestic benchmarks open on Friday.

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TCS reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenues from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 70,698 crore. The IT major secured three mega deals during the fourth quarter, with the total contract value (TCV) of $12 billion.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at TCS, noted that this is the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI-led positioning across services. "It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead," he added.

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For TCS, the near-term outlook will depend on how quickly global demand improves and whether AI-led spending can offset broader macro weakness.

Meanwhile, TCS shares rose 1.09 per cent to close at Rs 2,587.75. At this level, the stock has declined 15.49 per cent over the last six months.

Sebi-registered analyst Mitesh Panchal noted that the drop in the stock price could be seen as an accumulation opportunity. "We have put in a target of close to Rs 3,800 to Rs 4,000 for TCS. From the bottom formation viewpoint, one can go ahead with TCS," he told Business Today.