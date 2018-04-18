Betting big on infra funds: Top five schemes that delivered up to 28% returns in last fiscal

The infrastructure story of the economy is going strong and there seems to be no end to its momentum. In fact, the Narendra Modi government in Union Budget 2018 announced an increase of budgetary allocation on infrastructure for 2018-19 to Rs 5.97 lakh crore against the estimated expenditure of Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2017-18. With such quantum of funds available for the sector, related companies are bound to benefit due an increase in investments. Business Today lists out top five performers (according to Morning Star) in the infrastructure funds category during the last fiscal (April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018), which gave up to 27.99% returns to their investors.

BOI AXA Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund Growth: 27.99%

Its asset size as on March 31, 2018 stood at Rs 35 crore. The expense ratio stood at 2.93% on February 28, 2018. The scheme seeks long term capital appreciation through a portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing and infrastructure and related sectors. The fund was launched on March 5, 2010 and its benchmark of returns is S&P BSE India Infrastructure TRI (50). The fund delivered 8.49% percent returns since launch. The open-ended fund has peers such as Franklin Build India Fund, IDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan, Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund - Standard Plan and L&T Infrastructure Fund.



IDFC Infrastructure A Growth Fund: 20.13%



The fund's asset size stood at Rs 1,162 crore on March 31, 2018. The expense ratio came to 2.29% on February 28, 2018. The scheme seeks to generate long-term capital growth through an active diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instruments of companies that are participating in and benefiting from growth in Indian infrastructure and infrastructural related activities.

The fund was launched on March 8, 2011 and its benchmark of returns is NIFTY Infrastructure. The fund delivered 8.97% percent returns since launch. The open-ended fund has peers such as BOI AXA Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, Franklin Build India Fund, Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund - Standard Plan, L&T Infrastructure Fund.

L&T Infrastructure Growth Fund: 20.96%



The fund's asset size stood at Rs 1,934 crore on March 31, 2018. The expense ratio came to 2.22% on February 28, 2018. The fund was launched on September 27, 2007 and its benchmark of returns is NIFTY Infrastructure TRI.

The fund delivered 5.55% percent returns since launch. The open-ended fund has peers such as BOI AXA Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, Franklin Build India Fund, IDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan and Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund - Standard Plan.

The scheme aims at capital appreciation by investing primarily in companies that are engaged in the area of infrastructure. The fund would select fundamentally sound companies, having potential to deliver superior earning growth in long run.

Taurus Infrastructure Growth fund: 18.94%



The fund's asset size stood at Rs 5 crore on March 31, 2018. The expense ratio came to 2.66% on February 28, 2018. The fund was launched on March 5, 2007 and its benchmark of returns is NIFTY Infrastructure TRI.

The fund delivered 9.21% percent returns since launch. The open-ended fund has peers such as BOI AXA Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, Franklin Build India Fund, L&T Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund - Standard Plan.

The scheme invests in companies belonging to the infrastructure sector, its related industries inclusive of suppliers of capital goods, raw materials and other supportive services to the infrastructure companies.



Escorts Infrastructure Growth Fund: 17.88%



The fund's asset size stood at Rs 2 crore on March 31, 2018. The fund was launched on August 31, 2007 and its benchmark of returns is Nifty 50.

The fund delivered -0.60 percent returns since launch.

The open-ended fund has peers such as BOI AXA Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, Franklin Build India Fund, L&T Infrastructure Fund and Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund - Standard Plan.

The fund aims to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of the companies in the infrastructure sector. The fund's focus will be on highly competitive companies with a large and growing market share.