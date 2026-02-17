Infy share price: AI boon or bane for Infosys? What's ahead after Anthropic collaboration

Infosys share price: Amid the ongoing volatility in the Indian IT stocks, shares of Infosys Ltd staged a smart rebound on Tuesday after the company announced its collaboration with Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

"The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development, said the company in the exchange filing.

Following the announcement, shares of Infosys surged more than 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,428 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 5.8 lakh crore mark. The stock had tested its 52-week low at Rs 1,281.55 on Friday, February 13, but has recovered 11.4 per cent from those levels. Despite the recovery, the stock is still 23 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,861.

Market participants believe that Infosys’ collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic shift toward enterprise-scale AI deployment in the Indian IT sector. By combining Infosys’ deep domain expertise and client reach with Anthropic’s safety-focused frontier models, the partnership strengthens offerings across sectors.

A key focus is agentic AI, enabling autonomous, end-to-end workflows and accelerating legacy system modernisation while lowering costs and risks. Analysts view this as a long-term positive that positions Infosys strongly in enterprise AI. However, some experts believe that the transition may bring short-term pain and a shift toward a less people-intensive IT model.

The collaboration between Infosys and Anthropic to build AI agents across Telecom, Financial Services and Manufacturing & Engineering augurs well for Infosys in long run, as it helps them to offer AI solutions to its clients, said Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities. "This is a win-win for Anthropic too, as they get access to regulated verticals," he said.

Devina Mehra, Chairperson and Managing Director of First Global is also positive on Indian IT companies as she believes that they will be able to pivot their business model. However, she is less positive on IT as a major driver of employment. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, she said that some pain in the short-term is expected but the IT sector shall move towards a less people-intensive model.

This move positions Infosys strongly in the enterprise AI space by leveraging Anthropic's frontier models and safety-focused approach, combined with Infosys' massive industry domain expertise and client base, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. "It is a clear signal that traditional IT services giants are aggressively pivoting to embed frontier AI into their offerings rather than just fearing disruption from it."

A central pillar of the partnership is agentic AI—systems capable of autonomously executing persistent, end-to-end processes. Leveraging tools such as the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic aim to enable AI agents that operate across long-running, high-complexity tasks rather than isolated interactions, said Dhanashree Jadhav, Technology analyst from Choice Institutional Equities.

"The collaboration also targets legacy modernization, using agentic AI to accelerate system migrations and lower the cost and risk of updating aging infrastructure. We believe this partnership should act as a catalyst to the company’s AI-led initiatives, hence we maintain our positive stance with a long-term view," she said.

The collaboration between Infosys and Anthropic signals a decisive shift in the Indian IT sector’s AI strategy — from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

"The partnership integrates Infosys’ Topaz AI offerings with Anthropic’s Claude models to build industry-specific, agentic AI systems capable of executing complex, multi-step workflows with built-in governance controls. The real test, however, will be conversion into large, recurring AI-led contracts — where execution discipline will matter more than announcements," he said.

The Anthropic collaboration signals that Infosys understands the urgency of the AI shift, and this is not optional anymore. For large IT services firms, AI is less about experimentation and more about defending relevance. The industry is moving from 'deploying developers' to delivering AI-led productivity, automation, and outcome-based solutions, said Gaurav Udani, Founder at Thincredblu Securities.

"From an investor perspective, this is a transition phase. The stock’s direction will depend on how quickly AI-led deals begin reflecting in order books and margin stability. This is not the time for incremental change. The next 12–18 months will determine whether Infosys leads the AI evolution or plays catch-up," he said.