'Initial discussions': Vedanta clarifies on 'Rs 50,000 crore investment' report; stock up 4%

Diversified metals player Vedanta Ltd issued a clarification on Tuesday in relation to an exchange query over a news report titled "Vedanta's Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam: CM Himanta holds talks to prepare detailed plan", mentioning that the "current news" is based out of initial discussions.

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that in Assam, the company has exploration blocks awarded under OALP bid rounds. These blocks are currently under the exploration stage to establish the hydrocarbon potential. On successful exploration and subsequent appraisal, we shall prepare a development plan to monetise the hydrocarbon. This monetisation shall trigger investment in the future. We shall make the due disclosures, as per regulatory requirement, post Board approval on such investment plans. The current news is from the initial discussions highlighting our vision for the state," the Anil Agarwal-led firm stated.

"As on date, there is no information/announcement which in our opinion is pending to be disclosed by the company to the stock exchange(s) which may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour of the scrip of the company," it added.

On the stock-specific front, Vedanta settled 4.08 per cent higher at Rs 395.80. At this closing value, it has slipped 19.18 per cent in the last six months.

Investec recently upgraded Vedanta shares to 'Buy' from earlier 'Hold'. "The stock now presents an appealing opportunity with an average FCF/dividend yield of 12/7 per cent over FY26-27E," the brokerage said.

The diversified metals company, currently navigating a major demerger, reported its highest-ever aluminium output for both the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) and the full financial year (FY25). Its zinc arm, Hindustan Zinc (HZL), also delivered record highs in mined and refined metal production, solidifying Vedanta's standing across key commodities.

It posted historic highs in aluminium and zinc productions along with registering strong gains across iron ore, steel, oil & gas and power segments.

Zinc India logged its highest-ever mined metal production at 1,095 kt and refined metal output at 1,052 kt — both up 2 per cent over last year. Fourth-quarter mined output jumped 17 per cent, sequentially, driven by richer ore grades at Agucha and Zawar, while refined metal production rose 4 per cent. Saleable silver output increased by 10 per cent during the quarter.