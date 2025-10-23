Inox Green Energy shares tumble 8% from recent all-time high; analysts urge caution

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd witnessed a sharp correction on Thursday, sliding 6.74 per cent to settle at Rs 245.65. At this closing price, the stock has declined 7.75 per cent from its recent record high of Rs 266.30, seen on October 21's trading session.

Around 2.71 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, lower than the two-week average volume of 3.23 lakh. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.76 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,015.77 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, has observed that Inox Green Energy's stock has entered a consolidation phase following a recent uptick. He advises existing investors to continue holding their positions, while new investors should consider entering only after the upcoming quarterly earnings report.

From a technical perspective, one analyst views the stock as overbought and advises booking profits with a stop-loss at Rs 230, while another anticipates weakness ahead, cautioning that a fall below Rs 240 could push the stock towards Rs 196.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Inox Green has seen a strong upward move and now appears overbought. The stock has immediate support at its 21-day exponential moving average (DEMA) near Rs 230, with additional support around Rs 218. Investors may consider booking profits while maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 230 as long as the momentum sustains."

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "Inox Green Energy looks bearish on daily charts, facing strong resistance at Rs 265. A daily close below Rs 240 could open the door for a decline towards Rs 196 in the near term."

As of September 2025, promoters held a 55.97 per cent stake in the company.