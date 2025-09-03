Business Today
Inox Green inks O&M contracts for 189 MWp solar projects; stock in focus

Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025 8:11 AM IST
Inox Green inks O&M contracts for 189 MWp solar projects; stock in focusWith these additions, Inox Green’s solar O&M portfolio stands at nearly 1.8 GW, taking its total renewable O&M portfolio to ~5.3 GW.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., a leading renewable operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has signed agreements to manage 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects.

The deals include 96.6 MWp with a global PE-backed independent power producer (IPP) for projects in Maharashtra and 92.5 MWp with another IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With these additions, Inox Green’s solar O&M portfolio stands at nearly 1.8 GW, taking its total renewable O&M portfolio to ~5.3 GW.

“Inox Green has scaled up its solar O&M portfolio in a very short time and will continue to pursue large-scale opportunities across solar, wind and other renewable infrastructure,” said CEO SK Mathu Sudhana.

Inox Green, part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind, is India’s only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company with over 5 GW of assets under management.

The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects. Part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship, Inox Green has a strong and diverse portfolio base and an established track record of over a decade. It has reliable cash flows supported by long-term O&M contracts. Its customers include some of the largest IPPs, PSUs along with various retail customers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 3, 2025 8:11 AM IST
