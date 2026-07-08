INOX India shares jump nearly 6% today; here is why

Shares of INOX India Ltd climbed in Wednesday's trade after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 939 crore across its Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions and LNG business segments since May 21, 2026.

The stock surged 5.60 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,906. It was last seen trading 4.66 per cent higher at Rs 1,888.90. At this level, the stock has rallied 69.56 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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In an exchange filing, INOX India said, "The order split includes Rs 871 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 44 crore in the LNG segment and Rs 16 crore in the Cryo-scientific solutions segment, besides Beverage Keg orders worth Rs 8 crore. These orders reaffirm INOX India's position as a trusted partner for advanced cryogenic systems among leading global and Indian customers."

It further stated, "The order book was boosted by a 'Mega' order in the IG business vertical from the space exploration industry, besides 'Minor' orders for vaporizers and storage tanks. The Company has secured multiple orders in LNG business vertical for storage tanks, dispensers, semi-trailers and LNG Fuelling station equipment. A 'Minor' order was received from ITER as well in this period. The Company has also received multiple orders for disposable cylinders, liquid cylinders, transport tanks and kegs."

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The company classifies a 'Mega' order as one valued above Rs 150 crore, while a 'Minor' order falls in the Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore range.

Investor interest in the stock had also remained elevated as market participants tracked strong demand for Elon Musk-led SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO). Investors were watching developments in light of the Indian company's association with the global space ecosystem. The US-based rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence (AI) company saw robust subscription demand and made a stellar debut on the Nasdaq.

Commenting on INOX India's momentum, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised, "Given the stock's sharp rally in recent sessions, investors may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy."

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Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica said, "Renewable energy, along with emerging avenues such as hydrogen, remains a key long-term opportunity. However, storing such gases is complex and requires specialised tanks — an area where Inox India has strong technical expertise."

He added, "The company is a global player and supplies fuel tanks to organisations like SpaceX and ISRO, reflecting its technological expertise. One of its key initiatives has been working with the Indian government and large OEMs to develop LNG-enabled long-distance trucks."

Incorporated in 1976, INOX India provides end-to-end solutions spanning the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipment and systems used under cryogenic conditions. The company primarily manufactures and supplies cryogenic equipment, particularly storage tanks.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 75 per cent stake in the company.