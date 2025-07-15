Multibagger stock in focus as board to consider fundraising on July 17

Shares of Inox Wind Limited are in news today after the firm said it has announced a board meeting on July 17, 2025, to discuss a fundraising initiative. This proposal may involve raising capital through the issuance of equity shares or other securities, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

In the previous session, the multibagger stock climbed 0.14% to Rs 176.35 against the previous close of Rs 176.10 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind climbed to Rs 22,992 crore on BSE. Total 1.69 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.97 crore on BSE.

The fundraising decision follows a robust financial year for the company, which saw a substantial turnaround in its financial performance.

In the fiscal year 2025, Inox Wind reported a net profit of ₹437.62 crore, compared to a loss of ₹48.16 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company also experienced a significant rise in its quarterly performance, with net profits for the March quarter jumping to ₹190.34 crore from ₹38.74 crore a year earlier. This was supported by a considerable increase in revenue, which more than doubled to ₹1,310.65 crore for Q4 FY25. Inox Wind's shares ended at ₹176.35, reflecting a slight increase on the BSE.

The company, part of the $11 billion INOXGFL Group, recently underwent a leadership transition. Sanjeev Agarwal has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer, with Kailash Lal Tarachandani moving to the Group CEO position for the Renewable Business of INOXGFL Group. The newly appointed leadership aims to navigate the company through its growth strategies, leveraging its strong order book and execution capabilities. Despite recent share volatility, analysts predict potential upside due to the company's strong market position in the wind energy sector.

Inox Wind's strategic initiatives and leadership changes are expected to further strengthen its position in the renewable energy market. The company continues to serve a diverse clientele, including independent power producers, utilities, and corporate investors, which underscores its significant role in India's energy landscape. With a solid financial base and an optimistic outlook, Inox Wind is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the wind energy sector.