Inox Wind share price blows in opposite direction, stock at 52-week low; Rs 100 mark after 2 years | Target, outlook, Q3 earnings impact

Shares of Inox Wind gave up the Rs 100 mark after two years on Monday after the renewable energy service provider reported its Q3 earnings. The stock hit an intra day low of Rs 99.76 on December 20, 2023. Since then, the Inox Wind stock has remained above the key Rs 100 mark on an intra day basis and closing basis till date.

In the current session, the stock fell 8% to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 97.50. Market cap of Inox Wind slipped to Rs 17,887 crore. Total 19.45 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.67 crore.

Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Earnings Review

Brokerage Axis Securities termed the Q3 earnings of Inox Wind as a miss on the revenue and profit after tax front.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 282 crore, a 7% miss compared to the consensus, according to the brokerage.

The orderbook stood at 3,185 MW as of Q3FY26 against 3,235 MW in Q2FY26, remaining stagnant QoQ. In Q3FY26, fresh order intake was 582 MW.

The brokerage kept its FY26/27 revenue estimates lower than the company’s guidance. The management has upgraded EBITDA margin guidance to 22–23% and reiterated strong FY27 revenue growth (75% YoY).

The brokerage said an execution timing risks warrant a more cautious stance until working capital normalization and commissioning momentum become more consistent.

The current valuation is 23 times Dec’27 EPS estimates (Roll forward from Sep’27. The brokerage reduced its price target to Rs 130 per share (Previously Rs 190/share) but maintained its BUY stance on the stock.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 150. The brokerage termed the Q3 as a soft one as delivery momentum disappointed. Subsequently, it cut FY26 and FY27 PAT estimates by 10% and 5%, respectively.

The management commentary on the sector and new order outlook remained positive, the brokerage added.

The firm reported a 14% rise in net profit to Rs 126.65 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 110.98 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 32.5% to Rs 1,207 crore in Q3 from Rs 911 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA rose 38.2% to Rs 281.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 203.5 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 23.3%, up from 22.3% in Q3 FY25.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.